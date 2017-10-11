Khawaja Asif says US asked to identify terror hideouts in Pakistan

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that he has requested the United States (US) authorities to identify terror hideouts in Pakistan for action against them.

He said this while talking to media outside the parliament on Wednesday following his tour to the US.

The foreign minister said that he stands by his stance, which he maintained in an interview whilst in the US, irrespective of its unacceptability by some. He rhetorically asked, “Why National Action Plan is needed if everything is alright internally?”

Asif said that he did not need to earn any certificate for his love for Pakistan from anyone except the people. He added that he stands by his stance of needing to “clean our house”.

While talking about his meetings with US authorities, the minister said that the US agrees with Pakistan’s reservations over India’s involvement in Afghanistan and with a recommendation to seek a political solution to Afghanistan troubles.