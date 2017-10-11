KCR affectees to get justice, says minister 

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Labour and Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has assured the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) affectees action committee that justice would be delivered to them and they would be looked after properly and all promises made with them would be fulfilled accordingly.

This he said at a meeting with the action committee led by Haji Khan Badshah at his office here on Wednesday. The minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) believed in providing shelter to the shelter-less people and protect the rights of common men.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has focused to improve the living standards of the poor and provide them with all basic needs on priority,” he said.

The delegation apprised the minister of their grievances due to displacement from both sides of KCR project after the survey carried out by JICA in 2009 and 2013 respectively, and reminded the government of its promise to provide a house and a plot in Juma goth and compensation to the 4,653 affectees.