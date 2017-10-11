Indian forces martyr three Kashmiris in gun battle

At least three Kashmiris were martyred in a gun-battle in the Bandipora district of occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, according to reports.

Two Indian Air Force commandos who were part of a joint security team were also killed as a result of the encounter, Hindustan Times reported.

According to reports, this is the first time Indian Air Force commandos have been killed in an encounter in Kashmir.

The local Indian security forces claim that two ‘militants’ were also killed as a result of the encounter.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, a youth in the Keran area of Kupwara district was also killed in a separate gun battle.

In September 2016, over 19 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack on the Uri army base.

The attackers had attacked the base by throwing grenades on the Indian army camp.

According to the claims made by the Indian media, the attackers were killed during an operation following the attack.