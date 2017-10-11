Imran hiding behind ex-wife to conceal corruption, says PPP’s Ghani

Reacting to the speech of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Pakistan People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani said Tuesday that the cricketer-turned-politician was hiding behind his ex-wife to conceal his corruption.

The PPP leader said that there was no comparison between Zardari family and Imran Khan Niazi’s background.

“Asif Ali Zardari’s father was a well-known businessman in Sindh and his grandfather had established Sindh Madrasatul Islam where the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was educated. On the other hand, Imran Khan’s father was dismissed from government employment on corruption charges,” added Ghani.

Ghani said that Imran Khan was facing money laundering charges in courts and that he himself had admitted that jet black terrorists were treated in his hospital.

Saeed Ghani also expressed surprise that Imran Khan had been declared an absconder by the court, but still he was roaming freely.