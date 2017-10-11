GIZ team calls on Sindh CS

KARACHI: A team from GIZ – a German investigation development agency – led by Dr Astrid Bosch on Wednesday called on Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Rizwan Memon in his office. Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez, Law Secretary Iftikhar Shalwani and Sindh Police DIG Munir Ahmed Shaikh were also present.

The GIZ team gave a presentation during the meeting which reflected the identification of priorities, developing the targets, indicators and milestones, setting up of a mechanism for data collection, establishing a process of growing forward and focusing on developing a delivery system.

The meeting decided to constitute a steering committee which will include representatives from home, law, prosecution and police departments, while the focal persons will be nominated within a couple of days. The chief secretary also expressed a hope that the programme linked with the criminal justice system, with the specific reference to National Action Plan (NAP), shall prove fruitful for the capacity building.

It may be mentioned that GIZ is a collaborating institution with Sindh government to develop the mechanism of rule of law and forensic intervention in the province, followed by the support for capacity development in the criminal investigation services (CIS-II) in Pakistan. The agreed work of CIS for the rule of law roadmap and on the organisational capacity building of Sindh had been initiated on September 15 this year.