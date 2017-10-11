Girl, witness to her mother’s murder, found dead in water tank

KARACHI: A teenage girl, who was also a witness to her mother’s murder, was allegedly murdered in Karachi, a private TV channel reported on Tuesday.

Citing police officials, the outlet said that the girl’s body was recovered from the water tank of her house. They said that her hands had been tied up and her face covered with cloth although her body did not bear any torture marks.

Raheema, 15, lived with two of her sisters in Maripur area of Karachi’s Keamari Town. Her sisters, when reached home on Monday evening, found their house locked up. They entered the house after breaking open the lock but didn’t find Raheema inside. Searching for their sister, when they looked into the water tank they found Raheema’s body inside.

Police officials said the cause of the death could only be ascertained after the post-mortem report. They further said Raheema’s mother was murdered Saeedabad area last year.