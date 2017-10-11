Get rid of the terrorist networks

32 mins ago BY

And chillax

 

While announcing America’s  Afghan policy President Trump accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists who he claimed kill American citizens and demanded an end to it.  Trump’s policy also  provided India  a role in Afghanistan. Tying up Afghanistan with America’s  South Asia policy has already deepened regional tensions. The claim by the Trump administration regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passing  through a disputed territory was an endorsement of India’s claim. It was ignored that the work on 1,300KM long KKH started in 1966  and the road was opened to public traffic in 1986.  The claim can only add to frictions between Pakistan and the US.

Before the arrival of Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Mattis  Pakistan has made it clear how far it is going to accommodate the Trump administration and where a red line begins.  Denying the presence of terrorist sanctuaries anywhere in Pakistan, both Prime Minister Abbasi and Foreign Minister Asif have shown willingness to address  whatever concerns the US has in this respect. Asif has gone a step  further by offering the US joint operations against  any possible safe haven of the Haqqani network in Pakistan. According to Asif, COAS Bajwa had  made the same offer to President Ashraf Ghani during his recent visit to Kabul. On Monday the COAS again expressed his  resolve to  make Pakistan a terror-free country. In this  age of space tracking  and surveillance  system (STSS), it should not be difficult to verify Pakistan’s  claim.  Pakistan is rightly unwilling to accept  India as a party in the resolution of  the conflict in Afghanistan or a factor in Pak-US relations.

Those who matter in Pakistan have continued too long to stick to a  policy of cherry-picking among the terrorist networks. What Pakistan called sacrifices in the war on terror were considered by the international community the price Pakistan had  to pay for its  policy of patronising terrorists. Pakistan needs urgently to get rid of whatever terrorist groups and banned networks still continue to function in the country under different names.  Deeds will then speak  better than claims.



*

*

Top