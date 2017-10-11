Former ISI-chief Gen Rizwan’s sudden retirement raises questions in Senate

The sudden retirement of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Rizwan Akhtar was talked about in the Senate as Senators questioned the causes behind the premature move.

The ruling party’s Senator Saleem Zia on Tuesday said had a minister resigned, people would be camping outside his or her residence, but no one will ask a question if an army officer resigns.

“No one will even dare to pass by the residence of that officer,” he added.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s Senator Hafiz Hamdullah asked if there was any political party which could look into the issue as to why a seasoned senior general opted for early retirement and what were the reasons behind this sudden move.

Without naming the general, Hamdullah raised the question that why a senior general, who had served on a crucial post in Karachi, resigned from his post.

He went on to say that no one will ask a question in this regard because all know that it might make “them” angry, putting their political career in jeopardy.

On Saturday, Rizwan Akhtar requested for early retirement from Pakistan Army citing “pressing personal commitments”.

He, in a letter, asked for “premature release” starting Oct 9, 2017, after nearly 35 years of active commissioned service in the armed forces.

Gen Akhtar was replaced by Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar as director general (DG) ISI.