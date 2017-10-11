FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation

The FIFA on Wednesday announced that it has decided to suspend the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on account of undue third-party interference.

The PFF’s membership has been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council. PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a court-appointed administrator, which constitutes a violation of the PFF obligations to manage its affairs independently and without influence from any third parties in accordance with the FIFA Statutes, the governing body said.

The suspension will be lifted once the PFF offices and access to the PFF accounts are returned to the PFF.

Following its suspension, the PFF has lost all its membership rights as defined in Article 13 of the FIFA Statutes. The PFF representative and club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted, the media release stated.

The suspension also means that neither the PFF nor any of its members or officials can benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA or the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Also in accordance with Article 16 Paragraph 3 of the FIFA Statutes, other member associations may not entertain sporting contact with the PFF during its suspension, FIFA added.

Earlier this year, FIFA had given a final ultimatum to authorities in Pakistan for handing over football affairs to elected-president-PFF Faisal Saleh Hayat or face suspension from membership.