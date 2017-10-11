Establishment Division issues transfers, postings orders

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued several notifications regarding the promotion and transfers of senior bureaucrats belonging to different groups to different ministries and divisions.

According to the notifications of officers belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), on promotion to BS-22, Capt (retd) Jahanzeb Khan was transferred as Frontier Region Division Secretary, Furqan Bahadur Khan as Interior Division Special Secretary, Syed Sohail Altaf as Pakistan Tobacco Board Chairman under commerce division, Naveed Kamran Baloch as National Health Services and Regulations and Coordination Division Secretary.

Moreover, Rizwan Memon is to continue as Sindh government’s Chief Secretary, Irfan Ali is transferred as Privatization Commission Secretary, Shaista Sohail as Cabinet Division Special Secretary, Maroof Afzal as Industries and Production Division Secretary, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja as National Security Division Secretary, Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed will remain at the disposal of Punjab government, and Arif Elahi will continue as the Chairman of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, under Ports and Shipping Division.

Furthermore, National School of Public Policy Rector Azmat Ali Ranjha has been assigned additional charge of the post of Director General of Civil Services Academy, Lahore.

According to the notifications of officers belonging to Police Services of Pakistan (PSP), Muhammad Ayub Qureshi, Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman and Sardar Abdul Majeed Khan, after promotion in BS-22, will remain at the disposal of their current provinces on the same posts.

According to the notifications of officers belonging to Secretariat Group (SG), Muhammad Hashim Popalzai, after promotion in BS-22, has transferred as special secretary to Establishment Division.

Muhammad Ayub Sheikh, a BS-22 officer, is directed to report to Establishment Division.

Dr Imran Zeb Khan, previously posted as Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Islamabad, after promotion in BS-22, is now transferred as Chairman of Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) under industries and production division.

Muhammad Asghar Chaudhary was transferred as Director General Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development.

Omar Hamid Khan, after promotion in BS-22, is transferred as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Secretary.

Hamid Hameed Waris, an officer of the postal group, after promotion in BS-22, is transferred as Member (Incharge) Wafaqi Mohtasib, Secretariat Lahore.