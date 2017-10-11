Eight falcons seized, hunter arrested by wildlife department

BADIN: The Sindh Wildlife Department seized eight precious falcons and arrested a hunter during an operation here on Wednesday.

Field Officer Mumtaz Soomro said that the wildlife department’s team, headed by Game Inspector Ijaz Noundani in collaboration with Sindh Rangers, conducted a raid in Golarchi area of Badin district. During the operation, eight precious falcons being transported to Karachi from Dera Murad Jamali were recovered and a hunter was arrested.

The recovered falcons were of ‘paragliding’ and ‘lager’ species of the bird. The nabbed hunter was produced before the court which remanded him to police.