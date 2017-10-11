ECP reserves verdict in MML registration case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday reserved the verdict in the case relating to the registration of Milli Muslim League (MML), the political front of the Jamaat-ud-Daa’wa (JuD), as a political party.

The ECP told MML counsel Advocate Raja Abdur Rehman that an objection was raised against the party’s registration in a letter drafted by the Interior Ministry. The letter stated that the party had links with a banned outfit. Responding to this, Abdur Rehman claimed that no party member has any association with any proscribed outfit and argued that the party fulfils all legal requirements for the registration.

The ECP then questioned why the party had not replied to the Interior Ministry’s reservations regarding the issue, to which the MML enquired about the law in accordance to which the party could approach the ministry.

The Interior Ministry in September had objected to the candidature of Milli Muslim League nominee Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh in NA-120, Lahore-III by-election. The ministry had conveyed its objection to the Election Commission of Pakistan through a letter, claiming that Yaqoob is affiliated with the Jamaat-ud-Daa’wa (JuD) and his party got itself registered under a new name to contest the election.

The JuD has been under scrutiny after the ministry listed in the Second Schedule of the ATA 1997 in January 2017.

Yaqoob had contested the NA-120 by-election on the electoral symbol ‘energy saver’, bagging 5,822 votes and losing to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Kulsoom Nawaz.