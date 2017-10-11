Doctors in Bahawalpur upload C-operation footage on social media

BAHAWALPUR: Doctors at a local hospital in Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur Sharqia shared footage of caesarean operation on social media.

The woman’s relatives got enraged over the incident and demanded the concerned authorities to take stern action against the doctors for posting the video without their permission.

Members of the civil society and gynaecologists have also strongly condemned the doctors for placing footage on social media and demanded strict action against responsible persons.

Earlier, a similar incident had taken place at District Headquarters Hospital in Mandi Bahauddin after which Punjab government formed a committee; however, no action has been taken in this regard so far.