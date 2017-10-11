Committee formed to chalk out zakat disbursement mechanism

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr department has constituted an eight-member committee to prepare a transparent mechanism and guidelines for disbursement of Zakat funds for the higher education of needy students.

According to details, a copy of the notification in that regard was submitted in the Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench, on whose order of September 25 the committee had been formed.

It comprises of Karachi IBA director, vice-chancellors of NED University, Sukkur IBA, Sindh University and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Larkana, as well as Sindh Education Foundation managing director as its members. It is headed by Sindh Zakat Council chairman while Zakat and Ushr Department Auqaf secretary would act as the committee’s secretary, according to the notification.