CM reviews progress on Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Program  

LAHORE: A high-level meeting was held here today under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the progress on Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Program.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that a plan has been devised to power 20 thousand schools situated in remote and far-flung areas of the province on solar energy through this programme. The first phase of this programme will be started in southern Punjab and a total of 10,861 schools of region will be facilitated with solar energy. He said that the provision of the best educational atmosphere to the students is the priority of the government and said that the provision of solar energy is a step in that direction.

He said that the Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Program will go a long way in providing a conducive atmosphere to the students and added that this programme will be implemented with speed. Like other development projects of the Punjab government, this programme will also be an example of its own with regard to quality and transparency and a third-party audit of the project will also be conducted. The benchmarks have been settled to execute this programme with speed, he added.