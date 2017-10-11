City Police, KIPS School System sign MoU

The Lahore Police and KIPS School System have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the welfare of the families of its on-job and retired employees.

According to the MoU, the children of police employees would be able to get quality education at low expenses.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the office of the DIG Operations. Lahore CCPO Ameen Wains, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, SP Security Rana Tahir, KIPS School System CEO Abid Ayub and Projects Director Col (retd) Tahir were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, CCPO Ameen Wains said that the KIPs schools, colleges and university would give 40 per cent fee concession to the children of martyred employees, 30 per cent to the kids of injured employees and 15 per cent to the children of on-job and retired employees.

He said the Lahore Police were taking historic steps for the welfare of its employees. The Police Department would continue to support its employees and their families on a priority basis, he added.

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, speaking on the occasion, said that the Lahore Police have been taking various steps for the welfare of its employees and their families like Sasta Police Bazaar and Discount Card.

Likewise, the MoU has been signed with KIPS School System to provide quality education to the children of martyred, injured, on job and retired employees, he added. He said the children of police employees would become good citizens after getting best education. He said this MoU would be very fruitful in the future.

Ashraf further said the Police Department would keep taking steps for the families of the employees who sacrificed their lives for the country.

KIPS CEO Abid Ayub said that they were thankful to the CCPO and DIG Operations who made them think about the families of the martyred police employees and their great sacrifices. He said the KIPS was paying tribute to the brave employees by providing quality education to their kids at low expenses.