Cat and mouse chase continues between MML,ECP

–MML leader says ECP has acted beyond its authority

LAHORE: The game of cat and mouse between the Mili Muslim League (MML) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) continued on Wednesday, as the MML announced they would challenge ECP in court for not officially registering their party.

A four-member bench of ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Raza Khan issued a short order rejecting the MML’s request to be officially registered under the election watchdog on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the bench had reserved its verdict but announced their decision later in the day.

According to sources, the rejection came because of the reservations raised earlier by the Interior Ministry.

The hearing itself came after the Interior Ministry wrote a letter to the ECP during the MML-backed candidate, Yaqoob Sheikh’s, campaign for the by-election of the vacated NA-120 Lahore seat. The ministry had conveyed its objection to the ECP, claiming that Yaqoob is affiliated with the Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and his party got itself registered under a new name to contest the election.

The party has been operating openly as the political face of the JuD since its inception, using Hafiz Saeed as its spiritual leader in both of the elections they have been part of since September.

During the hearing, MML chief Saifullah Khalid’s counsel argued that his client had the right to register the political party. He added that no office bearer of the party had been nominated in any case. Regarding the ministry’s reservations, Khalid’s attorney said that according to the party’s constitution, no terrorist was allowed to join the League.

The MML later responded to the ECP’s declaration, saying that they would take the matter to court, and would also challenge the letter sent by the ministry as “they had not provided any proof regarding what they were saying.”

Officials of the League told Pakistan Today that they were a political party that believed in the rule of law and would use the proper legal path, and get justice through the courts.

“The ECP has acted beyond its authority and on the government’s directives. The ECP has stopped being impartial and the laws of ‘Godfathers and the Sicilian mafia’ will not work here” said Tayab Qayum, information secretary of the MML.

“This is an attempt to keep patriotic forces away from politics in Pakistan” he added.

The president of the MML also responded to the ECP’s declaration, saying that the ECP has become a party against the MML and was working as an extension of the government.

“You will not find a single person in our party against whom an FIR is even registered. Saying we have links to terrorists is ridiculous.

It is pertinent to note that the MML has been more than willing to use the courts as a threat in the past. Only a few days ago, they had sent Rs 100 million defamation notice to the ECP’s returning officer in the NA-4 constituency for calling it a “proscribed outfit.”

The ECP had responded by saying that the returning officer’s letter had not meant to ban the MML or stop their candidate from contesting elections. However, they have now refused to register them as a political party.

While the MML has not been registered as a party that can contests polls, it is also not a banned group. And they have in the past said that “we are a political party, not a bus or truck that needs registration.