Blue Whale: Fake curator harassing girls in Dadu

A man claiming to be the curator of the Blue Whale ‘suicide game’ is harassing girls in Dadu city of Sindh using WhatsApp messenger application, a local media outfit has reported.

According to Women Protection Cell, at least two girls from Dadu have approached them and complained that a man using a US number was trying to blackmail them.

They told the Women Protection Cell that the man harassed them that their social media accounts were hacked and now they would have to do what he says and finish tasks he assigns to them.