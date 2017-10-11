Bilawal shows anger over posting of convicted SSP

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said that promotion and posting of police officers convicted in Benazir Bhutto assassination case by trial court was an ugly message from the authorities to the people, especially followers of the popular former prime minister.

It may be recalled that SP Khurram Shahzad has been posted as SSP Special Branch in Rawalpindi this week and DIG Saud Aziz was promoted post retirement. Bilawal said it was unfortunate and astonishing that the Pakistan Muslim League-N was trying to hide themselves behind the sacrifices of the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

On the other hand, the federal and the Punjab governments were extending promotion and posting to the convicted police officials, he added. He said that the Punjab government was conspiring and trying to influence the post-conviction case by posting the convicted police officials and giving sensitive powers to intimidate and threaten people connected to the proceedings.

Bilawal said that PPP has already challenged the verdict in the assassination case in the courts despite the fact that Bhuttos never got justice from them but it was only the all-powerful nature that came hard on the perpetrators and administered exemplary justice.

He said that the message through these promotions and posting from the ruling party appears to be ugly and aimed at rubbing salt on wounds of the PPP and its workers who revere the late Benazir Bhutto as their role-model.