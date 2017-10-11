Bilawal says PPP won’t tolerate attacks on women

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that better grooming, education and protection for girls was their basic right, hence the government and the society is bound to provide the same and his party won’t tolerate attacks on women.

In his message on the occasion of ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ being observed under the aegis of the United Nations, the PPP chairman reiterated the pledge of the PPP that girls will be protected and incentives will be increased for them for acquiring education and health facilities.

Bilawal also said that he felt pain knowing about the sense of insecurity among the mothers, sisters and daughters of Karachi, and questioned whether the ‘knife-attacker’ was a ‘martian’, who was not being caught. He stressed that everyone should do his job instead of playing outside the domains.

“PPP supports the ‘strong girl – strong world’ slogan of the United Nations,” he added.