Better coordination among all police wings must to combat crime, says IGP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territories (ICT) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khalid Khattak said on Wednesday that the police should ensure best coordination among all its wings to effectively combat crime and achieve success in bringing criminal activities under control.

IGP Khattak said this while reviewing the security plans, crime combating strategy and policing culture within the force, in a meeting held here at the Central Police Office. The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Headquarters) Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Mir Vais Niaz, Islamabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Kiani, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed, SSP (Security) Jameel Hashmi, Additional Inspector General of Police (Operations) Muhammad Aamir Niazi, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad bin Ashraf and all superintendents of police.

During the meeting, the IGP said that all wings of Islamabad police should have effective coordination which would in return guarantee effective combat efforts against criminal elements. The IGP stressed upon the officials concerned to educate the force to adopt a polite attitude towards the general public and to focus on resolving their complaints at the earliest.

Furthermore, the police chief said that the conciliatory committees should be made functional so that problems of people could be addressed on priority basis. He said that registration of cases should be ensured purely on merit and investigation of registered cases should also take place on fast-track basis per the judicial policy.

The police chief also said that a significant reduction had been witnessed in the crime rate but there was dire need to continue the ongoing efforts against criminals. He directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security arrangements of media houses, educational institutions, shopping centres, markets and important buildings.

In a move to encourage police personnel to observe their duties with commitment, the IGP said that ceremonies should be arranged for those police officials who got promotion on merit basis, while also directing the officials concerned that employee benefits should be provided to police employees.

The police chief said that sports activities were also being arranged to keep policemen mentally and physically fit in a move to help them stretch their careers for many more years.

In the end, the Islamabad police chief directed the officials concerned to complete pension documents of all police employees at the earliest, who were headed towards retirement within the next 365 days.