BB murder case: SC moved against release of convicted police officers

ISLAMABAD: Two petitions were filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against the release of two police officers who were convicted by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Benazir Bhutto murder case and later released on a bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the surety bonds of 200,000 each.

Advocate Latif Khoosa filed these petitions in the apex court on the behalf of Rashida Bibi, widow of Benazir’s security guard who died in the blast alongside her.

The petitions pleaded the court that the release of Aziz and Shahzad—in an LHC decision on October 6—is against the law and based on ill intentions as their [former police officials] criminal intent had been proven in the ATC verdict, adding that the LHC did not review the complete facts before accepting the officers’ bail.

The petition further said that the police officials abused the powers vested in them under their posts. Earlier, Khurram Shahzad was reinstated on Monday as the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Special Branch.

Saud Aziz, the then police chief of Rawalpindi when Benazir Bhutto was killed in the bomb blast at the Liaquat Bagh, and former police superintendent at Rawal Town Khurram Shahzad were convicted by the court for negligence in security arrangement that led to the murder of the former prime minister.