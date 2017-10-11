APML responds to newly appointed NAB chairman’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the accusations levelled by the newly appointed NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal regarding handing over 4,000 Pakistanis to America by General (r) Pervez Musharraf, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Secretary-General Dr Muhammad Amjad said that either the NAB chairman should bring forth the list of 4,000 persons or seek an apology from General Musharraf.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the APML secretary general said that Justice Iqbal had levelled these baseless allegations to woo his masters. “Justice Iqbal has been given a responsibility to bring back looted money. Now it is time to see whether he fulfils this responsibility or provides shelter to the looters,” he added.

He also said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), in collaboration with each other, had appointed Justice Iqbal as the NAB chairman to protect their vested interests. Justice Iqbal falsely accused General Musharraf to be in the good books of his masters, he said.

Dr Amjad also said that both the treasury and opposition benches wanted to protect their corruption and the new NAB chairman had been appointed for the same reason.

He further stated that it was better for the newly appointed chairman to focus on horrendous cases of corruption, and prove his integrity and loyalty to the country. “As a former judge of the apex court of the country, it is not right for him to level baseless allegations as he knows better about the responsibility of proofs,” he added.