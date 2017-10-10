Zardari warns people to remain cautious of Nawaz, IK

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday warned the people to remain cautious of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan.

Addressing a PPP workers convention, the former president lashed out at the ruling party, declaring that ‘these people would have sold the country if it were up to them.’

He also said that it is important to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Referring to the July 28 verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) in the Panama Papers case, Zardari said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif keeps questioning why he was disqualified. “Why did he accept the decision if he isn’t aware of the basis of his disqualification,” Zardari said.

PPP has always created employment opportunities for the masses, he said, adding that creating employment has always been the party’s identity. The former president insisted that his government had left the country in a much better condition but the ruling party had led it into a bad state.

In an apparent reference to recent statements by the Sharif family, Zardari had earlier said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is trying to stir a fight between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“This is not a fight between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but Nawaz wants to make it one,” he said.

In an interview, the former president said that a disqualified individual cannot become a party’s president in a democratic system. The PPP co-chairman also revealed that he has received “ten messages from Nawaz Sharif since the time he started taking the heat but did not have a word with him.”