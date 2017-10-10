Two women killed in Karachi

33 mins ago BY INP

KARACHI: A woman committed suicide by jumping off a four-storey building, while the body of another was recovered from the water tank of a house on Tuesday.

According to the police, a woman committed suicide due to domestic issues by jumping down from a four-storey building in Shumail Garden area of Gulistan-e-Johar in Karachi.

In another incident, a woman’s body was recovered from an underground water tank of a house in Machar Colony area of Maripur in Karachi.

The two bodies were shifted to hospitals in their respective areas, while the police have registered separate cases and started investigations.



