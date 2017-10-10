Two coal miners die of suffocation in Duki

QUETTA: Two coal miners died due to suffocation from poisonous gases inside a coal mine in Duki area of Loralai district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims, namely Ali Muhammad s/o Saleh Muhammad and Sultan Muhammad s/o Dur Muhamamd, were working inside the coal mine when poisonous gases accumulated inside the chamber, thus leading to the death of the miners due to suffocation.

The bodies of the deceased were taken out from the coalmine by a rescue team and were handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.