Trade mission: London Mayor Sadiq Khan to visit Pakistan, India

LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan will visit India and Pakistan later this year to promote the UK capital and build trade and cultural links, his office said in a statement.

The London mayor will tell the governments and business leaders that London is still open to people from across the world, despite international perceptions of last year’s vote to leave the European Union, added the statement.

“I am passionate about showing that my city will always be open to engaging with partners from around the world,” Khan said in an emailed statement. “There are so many areas in which London can work with its counterparts in India and Pakistan. Not only in business, but in tackling some of the biggest challenges we all face—such as air pollution and climate change.”

Khan, whose grandparents were born in India and whose parents immigrated to the UK from Pakistan, will visit Mumbai, Delhi and Amritsar in India, before going to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan during a six-day visit, his office said.