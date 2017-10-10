Steps being taken to provide modern health facilities to masses: GB CM

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister (CM) Hafeezur Rehman said on Tuesday that steps are being taken to provide modern health facilities to the people at their door steps.

Chairing a meeting of GB Health and Works Department, the CM said that the government had set up endowment fund of Rs 700 million to facilitate deserving patients.

He said that the government had also enhanced the budget allocated to the health department. He further said that a trauma centre would be set up in Gilgit District Headquarters Hospital at a cost of Rs 50 million during the current financial year.

Rehman also said that the Punjab government had released funds for the construction of Shaheed Saifur Rehman Hospital in Gilgit city.