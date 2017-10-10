Special units formed in 13 hospitals to deal with heatstroke in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh health department has established special units in 13 different hospitals in Karachi to treat victims of heatstroke, thereby finishing its arrangements to deal with the ongoing threat.

Medical experts have advised elderly people, children and people suffering from other diseases to avoid travelling in the hot weather. Moreover, they have advised people hit by a heatstroke to take a cold bath immediately and prevent themselves from more sun exposure.

Last year, Karachi experienced its worst heatwave in nearly 35 years, killing over 1,000 people. Morgues ran out of space, and people rushed to overcrowded hospitals to donate medicines, juices and water for the patients.