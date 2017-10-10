SMIU to host ‘Festival of Arts and Ideas’

KARACHI: Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) is organising the first ever ‘Festival of Arts and Ideas’ in Pakistan from December 8 to 10 as a part of Pakistan’s 70 years celebrations.

The festival comprises about fifty events, concurrently running in a heavily packed programme, within three days. The events include lectures and talks by international scholars and eminent persons of the country, panel discussions on important issues, the depiction of the cultural heritage of Pakistan, screening of classic films, performing art shows, exhibitions of paintings, photographs and documentaries and other such events. This was said in a meeting of the coordination committee of the festival, chaired by SMIU Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, he said that professors from international universities will deliver lectures on the subjects related to history, education, languages and socio-economy of the present day world.

He further said that the panel discussions will be held on the subjects of power of social media and phenomenon of fake news; Pakistan’s education system: The robot factory; women empowerment vs feudal mindset; Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and water wars; Pakistan’s economic dependence on international powers; digital divide and its impact on society; and Climate Change: an Existential Threat.

Giving further details about the festival Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that the newly published books by SMIU press will also be launched on the occasion. Likewise, an introductory session of some historic and classic books will be held, he added.

The vice-chancellor said that a session will be held on the mystic message of peace and universalism, besides exhibitions of photography, paintings, sculptures and documentaries. The entries for a documentary competition will be sought from documentary makers who are affiliated with universities of the country, he said adding that a singing competition will also be held at the country level.

Talking about the objectives of the festival, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that the basic objectives of organising this festival are to enhance the thinking horizons of our youth as well as to enable them to appreciate various forms of arts. He added that the event will also polish the organisational capabilities of the younger generation as all the events are being organised by students of SMIU under the supervision of their faculty members.

He said that this activity will divert the attention and energies of the youth towards positive pursuits, which SMIU believes is the best way to celebrate the independence of the nation.