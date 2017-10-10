Sindh governor, BA speaker discuss development under CPEC

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair in a meeting with Speaker of Balochistan Assembly (BA) Rahila Durrani here on Tuesday discussed in detail the linkages developed between the two provinces via China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It was also appreciated that natural ports at the coast of Balochistan were not only being developed on strong and modern lines, but also connected to the port city of Karachi, a major international trade centre.

Speaker Rahila Durrani said that the inception of CPEC is leading towards a fresh era of well-being for the people of Balochistan. “CPEC project particularly focuses on the development of remote parts of the province that will create job opportunities for the local population,” she said and added that the provincial and federal governments were on the same page with regards to the mega projects in Balochistan.

“The joint motive is to raise the standard of living of the people across the province,” she said.

The Sindh governor on the occasion shared the details of mega projects, including Lyari expressway and K-IV water scheme in Karachi. He said these schemes, funded by the federal government, are fast on their way to completion and are part of the ambitious Karachi development package.

The federal government sponsored package, he said also encompasses different public welfare schemes related to health, education and sanitation.

The two on the occasion agreed that safety of public life is, and has to be the top priority of the authorities at every level.