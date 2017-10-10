QAU ASA threatens to go on strike if expelled students restored

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Academic Staff Association (ASA) has threatened to go on strike if the expelled students, involved in clashes among two student organisations, are restored.

Dozens of students, representing Quadian Student Federation (QSF), have been protesting for the last seven days. But, faculty members and university administration alleged that the protest turned violent and students did not even refrain from manhandling teachers and fellow students.

The protestors blocked the main university road and set up a camp there in an effort to get their 13 demands fulfilled by the university administration, due to which educational activities have remained suspended for the last seven days.

The QSF demanded the immediate restoration of all expelled and suspended students from the university. Other demands included revision of fee structure, increase in the number of hostels and buses, reimbursement of heavy fines, improvement in facilities for students, removal of security blockades, registration of pharmacy department and inquiry against RO and provost.

However, a senior official of the QAU told Pakistan Today, that the real reason behind the students’ protest was the restoration of the expelled students which was next to impossible. He said that the university management had taken such harsh decisions in the past and students had been expelled, but none of them were ever brought back per university rules.

The official further said that the restoration could cause a major problem for the university because all the students who were expelled on such charges in the past could move the courts against the management and could even seek financial compensation.

While talking to this scribe, another senior official said that the protesting students misbehaved with a senior teacher in the university, which was strongly condemned by the faculty. “We will not show any tolerance to these students. After the recent incidents, we will add more names to the list of expelled students to make it longer,” he added.

He said that the faculty met with the QAU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Javed Ashraf and informed him in very clear words that if the expelled students were to be restored the faculty would go on complete strike.

Talking to Pakistan Today after the meeting, the VC said that efforts were afoot to resolve the issue at the earliest with the help of the government and faculty members.

It is pertinent to mention here that in May this year, around three dozen students were injured after clashes erupted between two students’ groups from Sindh and Balochistan. The university took disciplinary action against them by expelling some and rusticating others. A notification was also issued by the varsity banning all students’ councils on campus.