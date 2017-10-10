Punjab CM inaugurates moto-ambulance service

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated on Tuesday a motorcycle ambulance service.

The service will be operated by the Punjab Emergency Service — Rescue 1122.

Shehbaz Sharif, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony, said these 900 first responders will be able to reach remote areas of Lahore where a proper ambulance cannot go.

In its first phase, the service is being launched in Lahore but will spread across the province later.

The Punjab chief minister said that these rescuers will be able to administer first aid and will also alert the ambulance so it can meet them at the nearest location.

Congratulating Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, the chief minister said that the project was materialised in just six to seven months.

The chief minister went on to thank Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey’s health minister for training the rescue staff.

“The work they [Rescue 1122] have done in the last 10 to 12 years is unmatched. Their spirit reminds us of Abdul Sattar Edhi, who despite being elderly and unwell, proceeded to disaster zones to take part in relief efforts,” concluded the chief minister.