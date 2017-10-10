Ports and Shipping Ministry to be renamed as Ministry of Maritime

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday accorded its approval for change in the nomenclature of Ministry of Ports and Shipping to Ministry of Maritime.

The cabinet also granted its approval to a number of agenda items placed before it during the meeting.

The cabinet approved the signing of negotiated draft visa abolition agreement between the government of Pakistan and the government of Italy for the holders of a diplomatic passport, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

It granted approval to amend the existing convention between Pakistan and Sri Lanka; Pakistan and Nepal; Pakistan and France; Pakistan and Tunisia; Pakistan and Morocco; Pakistan and Portugal for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion, with respect to taxes on income for updation of article of exchange of information.

Moreover, the federal cabinet approved the signing of MoU on scientific and technical cooperation in the field of agriculture research between Pakistan Agriculture Research Council and Agriculture Academy of Bulgaria.

The cabinet also deliberated on the proposed ‘Welfare of Senior Citizen Bill 2017’, which was aimed at facilitating senior citizens and catering to their needs.