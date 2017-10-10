PM Abbasi invokes CoD

It is only when it is out on a limb that PML-N remembers the accord

During its entire tenure the PML-N simply ignored Sindh concentrating entirely on Punjab for public support. The few visits made by Nawaz Sharif to the province for political interaction were confined to a handful of constituencies where the party candidates its had won. The PML-N sticks to the policy of full attention to Punjab and only occasional visits to Sindh to strengthen the position of its loyalists. Prime Minister Abbasi’s Naushahro Feroze visit was aimed at lending support to federal minister Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi who is facing heat from the PPP’s Sindh government.

Abbasi’s speech at the reception had two aims, to expose the PPP government in the province and highlight the performance of the federal government. It was pointed out that despite Sindh being a major producer of gas and the recipient of a 50 per cent federal government subsidy, there were no signs of development in the province. While the performance of the Sindh government vis-a-vis social development, health and education has been dismal, the situation in PML-N ruled Punjab is only marginally better in these spheres. To bolster Jatoi’s position, Abbasi announced a Rs2.5 billion package for Naushahro Feroze.

It was simply hypocritical on Abbasi’s part to invoke the Charter of Democracy (CoD) which he maintained ensured that the politics of vendetta will end and the mandate of the masses will be respected. The PML-N has violated almost every agreement reached in the CoD whenever it has suited it. Ignoring the mandate of the PPP way back in February 2013, Shehbaz Sharif indulged in open horse trading inducing as many as nine PPP MPAs from Punjab into the treasury benches. The mental and physical torture suffered by Dr Asim Hussain and his prolonged incarceration on the unproven charge of helping the terrorists was an example of political vendetta. A day after Asif Ali Zardari unleashed his tirade against the military leadership, Nawaz Sharif canceled a scheduled meeting with him to ‘defend’ the armed forces. It is only when it is under pressure that the PMLN leadership remembers the CoD.