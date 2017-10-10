Petition to bar MQM from taking part in politics filed in SHC

KARACHI: A petition has been filed in Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking orders to disallow Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to take part in national politics.

A petitioner named Maulvi Iqbal Haider has filed a petition in SHC, pleading that that leaders and supporters of MQM are involved in anti-state activities. A party which is involved in anti-state activities could not be allowed to take part in politics, he pleaded.

The petitioner has prayed the court that it should not allow MQM London or Pakistan to participate in national politics under the nomenclature of MQM.

It is vital to mention here that MQM Chief Altaf Hussain had made an anti-Pakistan speech on August 22 last year due to which MQM had been divided into two factions, namely MQM Pakistan and MQM London.