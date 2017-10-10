Paramedical class-IV employees hold protest rally against delay in HPA

PESHAWAR: Paramedical Class-IV employees belonging to major teaching hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday took out a protest rally against the delay in the grant of Health Professional Allowance (HPA) to paramedics and repeated violation of the promises made by the provincial government in this regard.

The call for the protest rally was given by the KP Paramedical Class-IV Association, wherein employees of the Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex and other hospitals of the province largely participated.

The rally, led by KP Paramedical Class-IV Association Chairman Muhammad Waris Khan, Senior Vice President Muhammad Saleem and General Secretary Muhammad Ali, marched on the main routes in Peshawar city starting from the Lady Reading Hospital and concluding at the Peshawar Press Club.

The protestors gave a 15-day deadline to the government to accept their demand, and stressed that in case of non-acceptance, the paramedical staff would go on an indefinite strike in all the major hospitals of the province. The participants of the protest rally chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTl) led coalition government for depriving the poor employees from benefitting from the health profession allowance.

Addressing the protestors, the leaders of the association alleged that deviation of the KP government from the demand put forward by class-IV employees indicated that it was an anti-poor and unreliable government. They said that the government’s reluctance to give HPA to the deserving employees had setup a bad example in governance which compelled paramedics to take to the streets in order to secure their rights.