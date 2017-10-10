Pakistan wants cordial relations with US, will not accept dictation: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that “Pakistan wants cordial relations with the US on equality basis.” However, he made it clear that the country “will not accept any dictation”.

Speaking to a private news channel in Islamabad, he said that the National Action Plan was “evolved” to wipe out terrorists from the country and all the national institutions and political parties have developed consensus on the implementation of it, adding that all steps in this regard would be taken in larger national interest.

While expressing concern over the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, the foreign minister said that the United States should investigate the terrorist groups’ activities in that country.

Lauding Pakistani military in curbing terrorism, the foreign minister pointed out that America has failed in Afghanistan as Daesh has been successful in expanding its reach across three provinces of Afghanistan, despite all the latest weapons the [US military] has.

He said any policy which will isolate Pakistan would fail, adding that civil and military leadership is on the same page regarding Afghan policy.