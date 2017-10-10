Pakistan keen on working with WHO: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan looks forward to working closely with World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat diseases, disability and ensuring equity in the provision of health services.

During a meeting with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Prime Minister Office, PM Abbasi remarked that Pakistan has made significant achievements in healthcare, which are acknowledged by international technical forums.

He added that the country’s national health vision is fully aligned to achieve goals under health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

The PM also apprised the WHO DG about major reforms undertaken by Pakistan in the health sector in the past four years, including the launch of Prime Minister’s National Health Programme, which seeks to provide free of cost quality healthcare to underprivileged.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the goal of polio eradication.

The WHO DG thanked the PM and the government for hosting the 64th WHO Regional Committee meeting of the eastern Mediterranean region, currently being held in Islamabad. The event started on October 9 and will continue till October 12.

WHO seeks to enhance coordination to help Pakistan achieve its targets in health sector reforms, said Ghebreyesus.