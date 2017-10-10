Officer investigating Qandeel Baloch’s murder dismissed

MULTAN: Investigation officer probing into the murder of model Qandeel Baloch was dismissed on Tuesday for not submitting the final challan after passing of 15 months’ time.

Sub-inspector Noor Akber of the Muzzafarabad Police Station in Multan was dismissed by Chief Police Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem upon failure to submit challan to the court.

The court had repeatedly directed Akber to submit challan so that the case could proceed further.

However, the sub-inspector every time asked for an extension in time for investigation, after which the court had also issued orders for seizing the investigation officer’s salary.

Four investigation officers have been changed in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.

Model Qandeel Baloch, who rose to fame for her provocative selfies that polarised Pakistan, was strangled in July by her brother Muhammad Waseem for “bringing shame on the family”. He had confessed to his crime in a press conference after his arrest.

Prior to her death, Baloch, whose real name was Fauzia Azeem, was concerned about her safety and had appealed to the Interior Ministry to provide her with security.

No security was provided and the Interior Ministry has not commented on her death.

Baloch, 26, in Facebook posts, spoke of trying to change “the typical orthodox mindset” of people in Pakistan. She frequently faced abuse and death threats but continued to post provocative pictures and videos.

The ‘honour-killing’ of Qandeel Baloch had sent shockwaves across the country and triggered an outpouring of grief on social media for her.