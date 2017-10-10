New NAB chief’s appointment challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A petition challenging the appointment of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafferi filed the constitutional petition, questioning the procedure adopted for the new NAB chief’s appointment.

The petitioner submitted that Justice (r) Javed Iqbal was appointed without adopting the legal procedure laid down for the appointment of NAB chief. Neither any advertisement was put in any newspaper nor the required search committee was constituted, which is a violation of the relevant laws, Iqbal argued.

He further contended that the government and the opposition leader picked out Justice Iqbal for the slot without seeking suggestions from other opposition parties in this regard, which gave credence to the claim that he was appointed on political basis. Thus, he requested the court to declare his appointment as illegal and unconstitutional.