‘Need for collective efforts to safeguards rights of overseas Pakistanis’

LAHORE: Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti has said that instead of traditional methods, innovative ideas need to be adopted for the resolution of issues faced by Pakistani expatriates. He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the resolution process of complaints of overseas Pakistanis in Gujranwala Division.

On the occasion, Afzaal Bhatti said that there is a need for collective efforts to safeguard the rights of overseas Pakistanis and role of district administration and police is pivotal in this regard. He said that by virtue of vibrant input of field officers at district level, complaints of overseas Pakistanis can be addressed early. He further directed that 2 meetings of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees be held in a month and proceedings be uploaded on OPC’s web portal regularly.

Afzaal Bhatti also appreciated the efforts of field officers of Gujranwala Division in resolution of the issues of Pakistani expatriates. Certain complaints of also came under discussion during the meeting for which the OPC commissioner issued necessary instructions.