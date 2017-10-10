Nawaz disqualified for accumulating assets worth billions abroad, says Imran

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had accumulated an estimated wealth of around Rs300 billion out of Pakistan for which he was disqualified.

“You ask why you were disqualified. I will tell you why. You have more than Rs300 billion saved outside the country,” Imran said while addressing a ceremony here. He lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for disrespecting the Supreme Court’s (SC) ‘unanimous’ decision against the party chief Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI chairman while addressing a rally in Buner said that his party will be on streets again in case Nawaz Sharif attempts to wriggle out of his present situation by strong-arming state institutions.

Narrating how only the poor suffer under the law, Imran said that he did not come across one major personality when he was in jail for eight days, but realised that the whole Parliament was filled with robbers once when he was attending a session.

“If Nawaz is punished for money laundering, all his wealth will be brought back to Pakistan,” said Imran, claiming that Nawaz Sharif and ‘his’ ministers were bashing the army and the SC to save the Sharif family’s corruption.