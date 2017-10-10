NAB arrests two accused in land scam

KARACHI: NAB has arrested two accused, namely Jahangir Khan Marri and Ghulam Rasool, after their bails were recalled by Sindh High Court.

Both of them were wanted in a reference involving scam of illegal transfer of 192 acres of precious land in Gharolocated Thatta district.

The arrested accused persons are charged with getting land transferred in their name using fake documents, in connivance with revenue officials, and its subsequent sale to a private party.

The accused have caused loss of 192 acres of precious government land amounting to more than Rs600 million, and also committed fraud with a person named Irfan Hilal by selling him government land.

The culprits will be produced before accountability court on Wednesday.