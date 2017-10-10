NAB, accountability courts to remain closed on Day of Judgement, Maryam Nawaz told

ISLAMABAD – Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and her husband retired Captain Muhammad Safdar have on Tuesday been told that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and all accountability courts throughout the country would remain closed on Day of Judgement.

Maryam and Safdar, who had arrived from London on Monday morning to appear before the accountability court in connection with the NAB reference pertaining to London properties owned by the Sharif family, had on Monday told the media that they expected the verdict to be announced on the aforementioned day.

“We won’t be addressing any hearings on the day desired by the accused,” an accountability court judge told The Dependent.

“It is one of the days clearly marked as a holiday on our calendar.”

The court also asked Nawaz Sharif’s counsel, Khawaja Harris, if he was requesting exemption till the Day of Judgment, to which the lawyer responded that his client preferred permanent exemption. Meanwhile, the NAB prosecution asked the court to issue arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif before the accused’s preferred date since the National Accountability Bureau won’t be open that day either.

“During the hearing in the hereafter we’ll be the prosecutors,” clarified Maryam Nawaz while talking to The Dependent.