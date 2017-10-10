NA-4 Peshawar by-election to be held on October 26

ISLAMABAD: A tough and interesting contest is expected to be held among candidates in the by-election for NA-4 seat that will be held on October 26. The became vacant after the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident Member National Assembly (MNA) Gulzar Khan.

According to details shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the contest would be held among Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nasir Khan Mosazai, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Asad Gulzar, PTI’s Arbab Amir Ayub Khan, Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Khushdil Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Wasil Farooq Chamkani, and a number of independent candidates.

The PPP had nominated Gulzar Khan’s son, Asad Gulzar, as its candidate for the by-election after he joined the party recently. This by-election is being seen as crucial as the one that took place in NA-120 Lahore last month, since it was considered a barometer to gauge the popularity of PML-N in its traditional stronghold. Likewise, the NA-4 by poll would also serve as an indicator of the strength of the leading political parties in the province for the next general elections.

In the general election of 2013, PTI’s Gulzar Khan had won the election by securing 55,134 votes, while PML-N’s Nasir Khan Mosazai was runner-up with 20,412 votes. Currently, the candidates belonging to different political parties have intensified their election campaign and the central leaders have also started to visit the NA-4 constituency to secure voter support in their favour.

Earlier, former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari arrived on a two visit to Peshawar on Monday and met local leaders to boost the party’s campaign in the mentioned constituency. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also scheduled to visit the provincial metropolis on October 24 to address a public meeting.

The ECP had finalised its preparation for the election and issued a code of conduct for the candidates, with a warning that it would not allow any violations of rules by the candidates or their respective political parties.

Therefore, the ECP had formed eight teams, comprising of 24 officers, to monitor the implementation of the code of conduct set down for balloting encounters in the country. The teams had been tasked with the responsibility to regularly send reports to the returning officer, district returning officer, provincial election commissioner and ECP main office in Islamabad regarding voting activities in NA-4.