MPA says PPP carried out record development in Sindh

KARACHI: MPA Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said that the Sindh Government has carried out record development work all over the province.

This he said while talking to media persons at his residence on Tuesday.

He said that the PPP is serving people of the Sindh without any discrimination, but the opponents and critics were levelling baseless allegations of corruption just to discredit the performance and sacrifices of the government.

He further said that the issues of encroachments would be solved soon. He directed the officers of the local government to evolve close coordination between traffic police and local bodies departments for the removal of encroachment.

“I would be visiting different areas of Sukkur and personally monitor the performance of these officers,” he said.