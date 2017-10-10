Marriyum for closer Pak-China collaboration in film, broadcast

Says entertainment industry to be instrumental in promoting each other’s culture

Outgoing Chinese envoy praises leadership of both countries for guiding relations between two friendly states to present level

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while talking to the Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, on Tuesday said that Pak-China friendship was integrated and inculcated in the heart and soul of the people of Pakistan, which was further strengthened by the close bonds of love forged between the people of both countries.

She said that relations between the two states were based on mutual trust, deep harmony, love and respect between the people of both countries. She also emphasised the need for closer collaboration in the field of film, production and broadcast, maintaining that the entertainment industry could be instrumental in not only promoting and projecting each other’s culture and heritage but also for greater outreach to the people at large.

Acknowledging China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’s role in promoting regional prosperity and its impact on Pakistan’s economy, she informed the Chinese envoy that the government of Pakistan was contemplating to make CPEC as part of educational curriculum and case study. The minister applauded China’s significant role in infrastructure development and economic progress of Pakistan, as well as its continuous support to Pakistani efforts in the war against global terrorism, adding that “Pakistan was proud of a friend and partner in China.”

The Chinese ambassador said that the economy of Pakistan had improved a lot, and CPEC would give it further impetus. He informed the minister that around 90 development projects had already been initiated under it. The ambassador said that One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative was a win-win situation for all, as it would create myriad of opportunities, which would benefit the entire region.

Speaking about the relations between the two countries, he termed them as “all weather, strategic and cooperative partnership” and earnestly wished for Pakistan’s, peace, prosperity, stability and solidarity.

The ambassador said: “During my tenure as ambassador in Pakistan, wherever I went, I was cheered at and warmly welcomed, which is testament to the fact that there is an across-the-board consensus of Pakistanis on Pak -China friendship” The outgoing Chinese envoy complemented the leadership of both the countries for guiding the relations between the two countries to the present level, hoping that these ties would attain further heights.

Weidong, on behalf of Chinese Culture minister, extended an invitation to Marriyum to visit China. The information minister thanked the ambassador and accepted the invitation.