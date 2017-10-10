LHC hears govt’s appeal against making Model Town enquiry report public

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) is hearing an appeal filed by the Punjab government against an earlier court order that had directed making the Model Town tragedy enquiry report public.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh is hearing the appeal case.

The provincial government’s legal counsel Khawaja Harris argued that the single bench gave its verdict without hearing the government’s side. He further challenged the hearing of the writ petition by the single bench when a similar matter was already under consideration by a full bench.

The victims’ lawyer, Azhar Siddique claimed that Harris was implicating the honourable high court in his arguments.

Subsequently, a verbal confrontation between the two counsels erupted, following which the court admonished the petitioner’s counsel and directed Harris to continue with his arguments.

On September 21, Justice Naqvi had ordered the Punjab home secretary to make public the report on the Model Town killings and to provide a copy to the families of those killed and injured in the 2014 incident.

Subsequently, the Punjab government had filed an intra-court appeal (ICA) against the September 21 decision of Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi ordering the release of the Model Town enquiry report written by LHC Justice Baqar Najafi.

A full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on September 25 dismissed the Punjab government’s plea to set aside an order of a single-judge bench to make public the enquiry report of the 2014 Model Town killings.

Since the government’s plea had been dismissed, the matter of releasing the enquiry report still stands.

The government in its appeal against the decision, challenged the jurisdiction of the single bench to give its decision on the report on the grounds that as many as eight identical petitions on the same matter were already pending before a full bench.

In the appeal, the government said it was neither asked by the single bench to file any reply nor was put on notice on the matter, adding that it was also not given any opportunity to explain its position on the case.