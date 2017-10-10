Landlord who manhandled model Komal’s family granted bail by SHC

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has reportedly granted bail to Jahanzeb Shahani, former landlord of model and TV actress Komal Aziz Khan, who had been booked on the orders of the Sindh chief minister on charges of manhandling the family members of Ms Khan.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Shahani at Darakhshan police station on October 5 on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, after Komal Khan accused her landlord Shahani of manhandling her sister and uncle.

However, Shahani was later granted bail by the SHC’s Hyderabad bench, where, according to the actress, he has “run off to” along with his family. Actress Komal Aziz Khan had accused Jahanzeb of extorting money and threatening her family after she asked him to pay the security deposit he allegedly owed her.

The actress, in a Facebook post, accused that her family had rented and moved into Jahanzeb’s apartment after her father’s demise and had been subjected to unfair treatment at the hands of the landlord.

She claims, Shahani showed up at the apartment with “four armed guards who pointed their rifles at [her]”. When Komal Khan went to Darakhshan police station to lodge an FIR of the incident, she claims SHO Zulfiqar advised her to negotiate with Jahanzeb’s father Rafiq Shahani instead. The landlord’s father then assured Khan that Jahanzaib will return the security deposit and asked them to vacate the apartment in a month’s time.

However, after Khan moved to another house with her family, she alleged that the Shahani family refused to pay them back and hit her uncle when he went to talk to them.

Khan said she will pursue a case against the Shahani family who, she claims, were trying to intimidate her and her family because they were women.